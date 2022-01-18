DALLAS (KDAF) — Super Wild Card weekend has come and gone, and the NFL Playoffs are moving forward into the Divisional Round. For fans of some (Raiders, Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys, Steelers and Cardinals), the road has come to an end, but the road to Super Bowl LVI has just begun.

The weekend of January 22-23 will be filled with veteran and young quarterback matchups, a battle of recent Super Bowl champions and teams looking to get in on the championship-winning fun. The AFC and NFC both have matchups on Saturday and Sunday, some set to be more exciting than others.

Saturday, Jan. 22

At 4:30 p.m. (ET) the AFC’s No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans will take on the young and red-hot Cincinnati Bengals led by quarterback Joe Burrow to kick off the Divisional Round.

To finish off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (ET) the NFC’s No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face a hungry San Francisco 49ers team who just upset the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Starting Sunday off at 3 p.m. (ET) the reigning Super Bowl champs and No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on a Los Angeles Rams squad who just dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Then, to cap off the Divisional Round, what some have called the AFC Championship before the AFC Championship will go down as the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs take on a solid Buffalo Bills team who obliterated a strong New England defense during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The highest-seeded winners of either conference will play host to the lower-seeded winner for the Conference Championships on Sunday, Jan. 30 for a shot to play in Super Bowl LVI.