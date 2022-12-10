INDIANA (WXIN) — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers.

Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations.

“Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl,” a release for the item reads.

The menu option is a “filling” bowl filled with buttered biscuits, homestyle potatoes, sausage, gravy, a fried egg and shredded cheddar cheese.

“We believe Wendy’s always delivers a better breakfast than the other guys, and the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl is no exception,” reads a statement from the restaurant chain. “From its fresh-cracked egg to its creamy sausage and gravy, there’s no fouls when it comes to this premium meal.”

To celebrate the launch of the item, last week Wendy’s brought in former Indiana University basketball star Christian Watford to give away free Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to lucky customers at a location in Indianapolis.

Wendy’s says the bowl will be available at participating Indiana locations during breakfast hours only.

What’s a Hoosier?

The word “Hoosier” can refer to many Indiana-centric people, including the Indiana Hoosiers athletic teams at Indiana University Bloomington, or just people who live in Indiana, in general.

As the Indiana Historical Bureau explains, the term came into general usage in the 1830s. Its proliferation is linked to a widely circulated poem called “The Hoosier’s Nest,” by John Finley — though the bureau says earlier mentions exist.

There are many theories about its meaning and etymology, including speculation that “Hoosier” was morphed out of the phrase “Who’s yere?”, a popular pioneer response akin to “Who’s there?” when someone would knock on their door.

In 2017, the U.S. Government Publishing Office officially updated the name to refer to people from Indiana to “Hoosier.” As reported by the Washington Post, more unpopular terms like “Indianan” and “Indianian” were previously preferred by the office, despite the popularity and prevalence of “Hoosier.”

The change was praised by Sen. Todd Young, who said, “It’s nice to recognized by the federal government as Hoosiers. It’s not just a classic movie. It’s not just the nickname for IU athletics. It’s who we are.”