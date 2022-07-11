(BestReviews) – Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event. During the 48-hour celebration, the company offers its loyal customers the deepest discounts of the year. It is overwhelmingly huge and features a wide selection of brand-name products as well as offerings from small businesses. It is also a live event, so new deals and savings opportunities are constantly evolving.

To help cover this massive sales extravaganza, we enlisted the full team at BestReviews. BestReviews is composed of field-specific experts and dozens of testers who evaluate how products perform in a real-life environment. Consumers can rest assured that the product they are choosing is not only of high quality but is also a great deal.

This respected team will be providing us with in-depth coverage throughout the full two days of Prime Day. Bookmark this page and return often to find the latest information.

When does Prime Day start?

Prime Day 2022 begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 12.

How long does Prime Day last?

Prime Day lasts for two days, which means you can shop until July 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Who can participate in Prime Day?

On Prime Day, shoppers can purchase nearly anything they need at a discount. This includes Amazon products, laptops, patio products, TVs and more. However, this celebration is a little different from other sales events. To take advantage of all the savings and other benefits offered, a shopper must first be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t already a member, however, that isn’t a problem. This page shows you how to sign up for Prime.

Even better, if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. During this period, you will be able to take full advantage of every benefit you get from being a member. This includes partaking in Prime Day, so you can purchase items such as a Ninja blender or a Cosari air fryer at a deep discount.

How to get the most out of Prime Day

The experts at BestReviews know how Prime Day works. The company has an online guide devoted to this event. To get the most out of Prime Day, the team has offered these quick tips:

Fill your cart now. When you add a product to your cart (or your wish list), such as Blink video doorbell or a Fire TV, you are not buying it. You are, however, setting yourself up so you can act fast and purchase exactly what you want with just a single click.

When you add a product to your cart (or your wish list), such as Blink video doorbell or a Fire TV, you are not buying it. You are, however, setting yourself up so you can act fast and purchase exactly what you want with just a single click. Use the Amazon app. Shoppers who use the Amazon app have several advantages. The biggest is that you can have the app notify you in real-time when a product goes on sale. With the app, you do not need to be constantly refreshing pages.

Shoppers who use the Amazon app have several advantages. The biggest is that you can have the app notify you in real-time when a product goes on sale. With the app, you do not need to be constantly refreshing pages. Shop on both days. Prime Day is a live event. Sales come and go throughout the entire 48-hour period. If you only shop on day one, you could miss out on some of the biggest deals.

Prime Day is a live event. Sales come and go throughout the entire 48-hour period. If you only shop on day one, you could miss out on some of the biggest deals. Don’t hesitate. People from around the world are all shopping at the same time. With several thousand purchases made every minute, hesitating even a few seconds could make you too late. This is especially true with limited events such as Lightning Deals.

People from around the world are all shopping at the same time. With several thousand purchases made every minute, hesitating even a few seconds could make you too late. This is especially true with limited events such as Lightning Deals. Be flexible. While it is important to have a shopping list, the discounts can be so deep on Prime Day that you want to be flexible. For instance, did you know you can get the 2019 Fire 7 tablet for 53% off?

Take advantage of Alexa. If you own an Alexa product, such as an Echo Dot or an Echo Show, shopping can be as easy as saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?” As Alexa tells you your options, you can simply confirm that you want to buy something with your voice. You’ll never even have to press a button or click a mouse.