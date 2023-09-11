Kenjuan McDaniel is facing an open murder charge in the death of Randall Wallace in Sept. 2021. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lyrics in a rap music video on social media depict a Las Vegas man rapping about a murder he committed two years earlier, according to Las Vegas police documents.

That was just one piece of evidence in the arrest report for 25-year-old Kenjuan McDaniel, who is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder.

McDaniel was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Aug. 29, 2023, for a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment building complex on W. Lake Mead Boulevard near Jones Boulevard on Sept. 18, 2021. Randall Wallace, 32, was killed in the shooting.

For the past few years, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department followed leads to track down the suspect’s car, which was captured on surveillance video, the handgun used in the shooting, as well as decipher the lyrics of a rap video recently posted on YouTube.

During the investigation, detectives learned from witnesses that a shooting on July 19, 2021, was related to the deadly September 2021 shooting as well as some event that occurred between McDaniel and Wallace two days prior to Wallace being killed. The event was redacted in the arrest report.

Documents stated detectives got a major break in the case when the gun used in the Las Vegas killing was recovered by the ATF in Los Angeles in April 2023 and the ballistics testing matched the weapon to the one used at the homicide scene.

The arrest report said McDaniel was a person of interest after the deadly shooting when police learned his girlfriend’s vehicle was similar to the one used in the crime. Investigators also learned McDaniel had a history of arrests dating back to 2018.

According to the report, on April 2023, McDaniels posted a music video on YouTube with incriminating lyrics such as this one:

“… parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide, Drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod’, Hold your breath and make sure you calm yourself, [expletive] make sure you open your eyes …” Arrest report for Kenjuan McDaniel

Police said that this particular lyric detailed the murder and it was information not released to the public. In addition, the documents stated:

“Kenjuan re-enacted Randall’s murder, which was consistent with evidence at the scene … referring to Randall Wallace as the ‘Midget.'” Arrest report for Kenjuan McDaniel

Homicide detectives said the music video further validated the results of their investigation including the name “Midget” which was Wallace’s nickname.

McDaniel is due to appear in court September 14.