LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky traveler won more than $1.3 million on a slot machine while gambling at Nevada’s Harry Reid International Airport, airport officials said.

“Congratulations! You won the jackpot!” the slot machine notified the player, as seen in a video shared to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. The jackpot, according to the machine’s readout, totaled $1,330,133.04.

Officials with Harry Reid International Airport later confirmed the $1.3 million haul on Twitter, notifying followers that a lucky player “cashed in BIG at LAS.”

The big win came at a “Wheel of Fortune”-themed slot machine in the Terminal 1 Esplanade. Officials did not give any information about the identity of the new millionaire but did imply that the winner was on their way home from a trip to Las Vegas before hitting the jackpot.

“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE,” the airport tweeted.

The airport winner isn’t the only person to become a millionaire at a Las Vegas location in recent weeks. One lucky guest hit three jackpots over two days in June, taking in $1 million. And in May, an unnamed winner won $2.5 million on one poker hand at The Venetian.

Other big wins in recent days include a Las Vegas local who turned a $1 bet into $16,000; Mary, another Vegas local who won six figures with a straight flush in Pai Gow Poker, and Angelica, a woman vacationing from Mexico, who hit a mega jackpot while playing three-card poker and took home $239,054.

Her advice?

“Just keep playing,” Angelica said.