DENVER (KDVR) — With spooky season right around the corner, there are a few scary films set to hit theaters soon. These movies vary in horror — from comically creepy to downright gruesome.

Depending on your threshold for thrillers, these flicks will put you in the Halloween mood.

September:

Sept. 1: All Fun and Games

After Salem teens find a cursed knife, they are forced to play childhood games with a deadly turn. You may recognize one of the stars, Natalia Dyer, as “Nancy Wheeler” from the popular TV series “Stanger Things.”

Sept. 1: Don’t Look Away

Once you see the supernatural entity in the form of a mannequin, you’re already dead — or at least that’s what happened to the people who saw it before Frankie.

Sept. 1: The Good Mother

This dramatic mystery isn’t supernatural, but it’s definitely a thriller. A mother embarks on a journey to track down her son’s killer with his pregnant girlfriend only to find a world of drugs and corruption.

Sept. 8: The Nun II

After a priest is murdered, Sister Irene must confront a demon nun for this movie sequel. The thriller involves supernatural beings with an all-too-realistic take on horror.

Sept. 15: A Haunting Venice

A former detective must solve a crime after a seance turns into murder. It takes place in the post-World War II era, and while you will get your fair share of horror, it’s more of a drama and crime movie.

Sept. 22: It Lives Inside

From the producers of “Get Out,” a young teen struggling with her cultural identity sends away a best friend and accidentally welcomes in a demonic entity that feeds off of her loneliness.

Sept. 29: Saw X

As part of the “Saw” (2004) series, Saw X takes place as a prequel between the first and second movies. John Kramer plans to participate in an experimental procedure to cure his cancer, only to find out it’s a scam.

October:

Oct. 6: The Marsh King’s Daughter

Based on a best-selling novel, a young woman seeks revenge after her mother’s kidnapper escapes from prison and preys on her family.

Oct. 13: Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween movie, this animated film is thrilling while keeping it PG. A millionaire spider, Inspector Sun, receives a death threat while on a plane. He must sort through the case before it’s too late.

Oct. 13: The Exorcist: Believer

On Friday the 13th, the sequel to the 1973 film premiers in theaters. It’s based on a young girl who gets possessed by a demonic entity. In the sequel, two girls go missing in the woods, only to turn up … a little different.

Oct. 20: Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this historic film. Members of the Osage tribe were murdered in the 1920s under mysterious circumstances in this movie, which is described in the drama and crime category rather than horror.

Oct. 27: Five Nights at Freddy’s

Another not-your-average Halloween movie includes actor Josh Hutcherson and a battle with haunted, robotic teddy bears. As a night shift security guard, he soon realizes that the bears aren’t just for show, and they want more than just playtime.