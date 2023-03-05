(WHTM) – A report from U.S. News & World Report names the top amusement parks in the United States for 2023, and if you happen to live in Southern California, consider yourself lucky.

Parks that made the top 17 were chosen for their variety of entertainment options, easily accessible locations and nearby lodging options.

The Golden State had the most parks with five: Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Disneyland Park.

At Knott’s Berry Farm you can book a room on-site at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, “which makes visiting the theme park and the adjoining Knott’s Soak City Waterpark a breeze,” the report says.

Florida is just behind California with four parks, which include Fun Spot America, Walt Disney World Resort, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Universal Orlando.

While you may be well acquainted with most of those names, Fun Spot America in Orlando is billed as “an affordable theme park experience” that offers roller coasters, drop rides, spin rides, a Ferris wheel, go-kart-racing, and more.

In third place for the most number of attractions is Pennsylvania, with three. The list included Kennywood in West Mifflin, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, and Hersheypark in Hershey.

Located in the nation’s chocolate capital, Hersheypark has more than a dozen rollercoasters and an outdoor water park. You can also dive into the chocolate with the park’s several restaurants and food locations.

During the holidays you can experience Christmas Candylane or Dark Nights. Your ticket to Hersheypark also includes ZooAmerica with hundreds of animals.

Ohio is the only other state to boast multiple parks, with Cedar Point and Kings Island making the top 17. Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee each had one amusement park on the list, which you can see here.