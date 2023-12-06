(WJW) — Taco Bell is bringing back its double decker taco, news that is sure to please fans who struggle to choose between a crunchy and a soft taco.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that the former menu staple is returning for a limited time in a “nationwide comeback.”

“The double decker taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer, admitted in a statement. “The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore.”

Last year, the double decker squared off against another nearly forgotten menu item, the Enchirito, and lost. At the time, Taco Bell asked fans to vote to bring back one of the “retired” food items.

Taco Bell said the company is embracing its past dishes after seeing the “love and passion” fans expressed upon the return of the Mexican Pizza. (Credit: Taco Bell)

Montgomery said the company listened to its customer feedback and chose to bring back the double decker anyway.

“The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito,” Montgomery said. “We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

For the uninitiated, the double decker is made up of items already on hand at Taco Bell locations. The base is a hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla adhered with a layer of refried beans. The fillings are the usual suspects: seasoned ground beef, lettuce and cheese.

In addition, Uber One and DoorDash are both offering specials through Taco Bell in honor of the taco’s return. Uber One members can take advantage of a Double Decker Taco BOGO deal until Dec. 10. On orders of $25 or more, DoorDash customers can get $5 off and DashPass members can get $8 off through Dec. 12.

Customers can now get the double decker for $2.99. Taco Bell didn’t say how long the once “retired” taco would be around, so plan accordingly.