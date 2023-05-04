DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, made history by crowning two LGBTQ+ students, seniors Dai’sean Conley and Rosie Green, as prom king and queen.

Now, the board of education is hearing from residents in the community who want to prevent something similar from happening again.

Conley and Green were chosen for the honor by their peers at school. Most are supportive, but some, Conley said, were unhappy with the outcome of the vote.

“Even when I was given the crown and I put on my head, there’s a lot of boos in the crowd,” Conley said. “I didn’t hear them. I only heard the congratulating, which I was very thankful for.”

Despite support from peers, Conley and non-binary senior Rosie Green received negative feedback online. It was hurtful to Conley, and it took her time to heal.

“It’s very demeaning,” Conley said. “It takes a lot for an individual to be able to bring themself back to who they are and believing in themselves and being fully confident and not letting things like that pull them out of who they are as a person.”

Prior to a meeting of the local board of education, friends and allies rallied in support of the students.

“Absolutely every kid should have the opportunity to be prom king, prom queen, anything they want to be. So I support the school and the students voting for who they want to be prom queen and king,” Jazzmine Brown, a 2014 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School, said. “I love that the community is here backing up these kids. Some kids are here as well, speaking out for what they believe in and supporting their friends and their family here.”

Inside the meeting, some community members shared a different opinion. Local resident Joe Overholser, he believes prom king and queen should be a biological male and female.

“Till the last few years about all the history in the world, it’s kind of been understood,” Overholser said. “So, you know, so for whatever reason the last few years, it’s has been questioned. And I don’t think that’s a good thing for society.”

The Kettering City School’s Board of Education has no intention of taking any action, as they typically let student council run the prom and all the planning.