CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.
The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.
The following products are impacted by the recall:
|Product Type
|Product Number
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Expiration
|Box of 10
|9999-1515
|Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet
|W06I28
|09/28/2024
|First Aid Kit
|1015-0150
|Adventure® Marine 150
|W06I20
|09/20/2024
|0120-0213
|Adventure® First Aid 1.0
|W06C05 W06F10 W06H15
|03/05/2024
06/10/2024 08/15/2024
|0120-0212
|Adventure® First Aid 1.5
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2129
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W05L28
|12/28/2023
|9999-2128
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
|W05L28 W06F10
W06H15
|12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
|9999-2150
|Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person
|W06C05
W06H15
|03/05/2024
08/15/2024
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|2980-0700
|CVS® First Aid Home
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2131
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.
Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.
Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.