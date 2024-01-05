WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A New Jersey company is recalling over 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., located in Mount Olive, is recalling about 11,097 pounds of its Brusseto Foods brand meat products due to possible salmonella contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the product — “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” — was produced on Oct. 30, 2023.

The affected products, sold as a twin pack with two 9-ounce packages, have the lot code L075330300 and a “best by” date of April 27, 2024, along with the establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967.”

They were shipped to Sam’s Club locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The recall was issued after a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella.

Further testing is being done to determine if the product sample is related to a multistate salmonella outbreak that is under joint investigation by the FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners.

The USDA said salmonella contamination can cause salmonellosis, whose most common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within six hours to six days after infection, with the illness usually lasting 4 to 7 days.

According to the USDA, severe illness is most likely in older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems. Consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they have health concerns.

FSIS is urging consumers with these products not to eat them. Instead, the affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.