ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque could soon be the home of a new Guinness world record holder thanks to an elderly llama looking to claim a unique title.

Dalia Llama is looking to be crowned the world’s oldest living llama. He celebrated his 27th birthday over the weekend, which puts him above the current 26-year-old record holder. The average lifespan for llamas is about 20 years.

Dalia Llama celebrated his big day with cake and his best friend, a goat named Gelato, by his side.

The Straits family has owned him since 2007. “He’s definitely a part of our family. He means a lot to us. My daughter and I were both born in Peru, and llamas, you know, we highly regard them because we live so closely with llamas traditionally,” said owner Kee Straits.

The family has already started the application process to get him into the record books and is waiting for everything to be finalized.