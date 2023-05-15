OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – A newly released court document shows police responded to a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas after a report of a battery involving Jackson Mahomes, but it turned into much more serious allegations.

According to the case affidavit released Monday, police responded to Aspens Restaurant on Feb. 25, 2023, after a man said Jackson Mahomes shoved his son, who works at the restaurant.

The employee had just entered the key code to unlock the restaurant office to retrieve his water bottle when Jackson Mahomes shoved him, according to the document.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident and said it shows Jackson Mahomes pushing the employee.

According to the affidavit, Jackson Mahomes tried to apologize to the employee later but the star quarterback’s brother added that if he is in a room at the restaurant it is off-limits.

The allegations against Mahomes became more serious when police interviewed the owner of Aspens Restaurant that evening.

The owner told investigators Mahomes wanted to talk to her so the two went to the office. She said Jackson Mahomes closed the door. Once they were in the office together the owner alleges Jackson Mahomes grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three different times according to the affidavit.

She told investigators she did not consent to any of the contact.

At one point, the owner pushed Mahomes away from her. The court document shows he then told her not to tell anyone what happened.

After Jackson Mahomes left the restaurant, the owner told two nearby servers what happened and showed them her neck, which had a visible injury, according to the court document. She also called her boyfriend.

Before he arrived, Jackson Mahomes returned to the office to tell the restaurant owner what he could do for her business, according to the report. The owner said Jackson Mahomes refused to leave the office until she gave him a hug.

After Jackson Mahomes left, the owner told her boyfriend what happened. According to the affidavit, her boyfriend kicked Jackson Mahomes and his group of friends out of the restaurant.

Mahomes was angry but eventually left, according to the court document.

The owner told investigators Jackson Mahomes had been previously kicked out of Aspens Restaurant and the owner knew him because he is friends with her former step-daughter.

Jackson Mahomes is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. The judge is expected to rule on a bond modification request. One of the bond conditions is that Mahomes is not allowed to have contact with witnesses in the case. The request asks for Jackson Mahomes to be allowed to interact with four people on that witness list.

A date for a preliminary hearing will also be scheduled during next week’s hearing.

Mahomes’ attorney and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office are not commenting publicly on the case at this time.