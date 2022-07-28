(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a whopping $1.1 billion — the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The prize has a cash value of $648.2 million, should the winner choose a lump-sum payment, according to a release from Mega Millions.

If won, the jackpot would only be behind the record-setting $1.537 billion won on Oct. 23, 2018. That prize, which went to a Mega Millions player who purchased their ticket in South Carolina, remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won with a single ticket.

Despite no one winning the current jackpot, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold since the last jackpot was won in April, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in its press release.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Tickets cost $2, but players in most jurisdictions can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ? $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.