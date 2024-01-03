BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Starbucks will now accept personal cups for drive-thru and mobile orders

Now that the new year is here, so is a new winter menu at Starbucks — and pistachio fans will be happy to hear that some fan-favorite drinks are making a return this year, alongside some delicious new food options to keep you warm in the cold months ahead. Along with the winter menu, Starbucks is also introducing sustainable new ways to use your favorite reusable cups when you order. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s on the new Starbucks winter menu?

There’s a brand new drink making its debut this year: the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. It’s made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, sweetened with hazelnut syrup, shaken and topped with oat milk for the perfect finish.

The new drink joins two fan favorites on the winter menu.

The Pistachio Latte features pistachio and brown butter flavors mixed with espresso and milk. It’s available hot, iced or blended as a Frappuccino.

Also coming back this year is the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, which is made with Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.

The winter food menu features a few new items: Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes, which combine eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach and chives, all baked until they’re crispy and golden brown.

There’s also the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, made with sugared Danish dough that’s filled with vanilla bean custard.

A new addition to the menu that’s sticking around permanently is the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich, made with breaded white-meat chicken, eggs and maple butter spread on a toasted oat biscuit roll.

Starbucks now accepts reusable cups for mobile and drive-thru orders

As it rolls out its winter menu, Starbucks also announced that it will allow customers to bring their reusable cups to use for mobile and drive-thru orders at all stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Customers who use their own cups receive a 10-cent discount and 25 Bonus Stars if they’re a Starbucks Rewards member.

If you order in-store, simply tell the barista you brought your own cup, and they’ll take it from you. If you order in a drive-thru, let them know when you place your order. When you pull up to the window, they’ll take your cup in a contactless vessel and return it with your drink in the same way. If you order via the Starbucks app, there’s now a new option under the “Customization” button to select “Personal Cup.” When you arrive at the store, give your cup to a barista and they’ll prepare your drink.

