(KTLA) – A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Blvd.

Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd.

“It is unknown who he was arguing with,” Lt. Letisia Ruiz with Los Angeles Police said. “When he produced the handgun he shot into the crowd and that’s when individuals got struck by gunfire.”

The chaos spilled onto the street as bar patrons ran for safety, witnesses said.

In total, six people, four men and two women, were wounded, including one victim who was in critical condition.

The suspect, said to be a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

Whittier Boulevard between Soto Street and Fickett Street was closed Sunday morning due to the investigation.