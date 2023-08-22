(KTLA) — Having a high student loan debt could equal free Frontier Airline miles.

The budget airline launched a sweepstakes that will give 100 people free miles equal to their current student loan balance, up to 100,000 miles per person, the company announced.

To enter the contest, student loan borrowers can fill out this online form anytime before August 27, when the sweepstakes closes. Bonus entries can be earned when people share the sweepstakes page on their social media accounts.

A Frontier account and membership are needed to participate in the sweepstakes. Prospective winners can sign up for an account for free here.

While it’s not the same as having student loan balances forgiven, winners can save money on airfare when planning their next getaway.

With Frontier, a one-way domestic flight can be booked for 10,000 miles and round trips can be booked for 20,000 miles, not including taxes and fees, according to the company website.

“We’re thrilled to spread a little joy among education borrowers and offer an opportunity to win free flights through this special mileage giveaway,” Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“With flights available for as little as 10,000 miles, Frontier Miles is a great way to take advantage of Frontier’s expansive network and enjoy a getaway to explore someplace new or visit family and friends.”

Frontier says grand prize winners will receive the amount they owed in student loan debt up to 100,000 miles.

News of the promotion comes as student loan payments are set to resume in October, following a years-long pause, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest accrual has also been paused but is set to resume in September.

The restart of interest and payments comes after Congress passed a law preventing further payment extensions.