FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KNWA) — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned Tuesday while vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend, according to reports. He was 35.

White Hall Superintendent Gary Williams confirmed the news on Tuesday, according to a report from DeltaPlex News in Arkansas. Assistant Principal Skip Carr also confirmed Mallet’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” a notice on the school district’s website reads. “We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

According to sources, Mallett was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead there.

Mallett was a five-star recruit out of Texarkana (Texas) Texas High School who first went to Michigan but later transferred to Arkansas for the 2009-10 seasons.

Mallett currently was the head football coach at White Hall High School. He recently brought a group of campers to the University of Arkansas.

Following his career at Arkansas, Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Mallett played for the Patriots from 2011-14 before playing with the Houston Texans in 2014-15 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2015-17.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account Tuesday. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

