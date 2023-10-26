WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police said Thursday that Christopher Haynes, a man accused of murder who escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital in September, was in custody.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals said that Haynes was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. in Oxon Hill, Maryland, more than six weeks after he first escaped.

Haynes escaped custody on Sept. 6 while he was being treated for an ankle injury. Police said that an officer was changing Haynes’ handcuffs when he assaulted the officer and ran away.

Haynes had previously been taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department in Manassas, Virginia, on a warrant out of the District of Columbia for the killing of Brent Hayward, 33, on Aug. 12.

During Thursday’s news conference, police said that Haynes will be facing his original murder charge as well as an additional charge for escape.

Officials could not comment on whether or not anyone else helped Haynes or would be facing any charges. The U.S. Marshals did say that he was “taking actions to conceal his location.”

“Any escape is troubling because we arrest them for a reason,” U.S. Marshal for the United States Marshals Service for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Robert Dixon said during the update.