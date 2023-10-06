(WJW) – Crocs, the foam clog known for its distinctive appearance but super comfy quality, is stepping out on an all-new venture.

Yes, there is now a Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The boot that is now trending on Google is “one of the most widely requested Crocs shoe designs in brand history,” according to a press release.

According to the company, the new design is made of a high-shine croc-embossed texture, with of course, a bold Western look.

(Crocs)

“The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz™ charms and a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe. On the rivet detail, the iconic black and white Crocs logo of Duke, the brand’s beloved crocodile mascot, has gone country, sporting his very own cowboy hat,” said the release.

The cost of the new look will set you back $120 and isn’t available just yet.

The company says the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot will hit Crocs.com on Oct. 23, which also happens to be “Croc Day,” a Crocs-created holiday celebrated during the month of “Croctober.”

The boot will be available for a limited time.