FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G’s tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, the Columbian singer and songwriter excitedly explained that a fan had given birth in the bathroom of the Save Mart Center during her show.

After learning the news, Karol G said she decided to go to the hospital to visit the mother and her newborn.

In a separate video, Karol G can be seen walking through a hallway at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno. A photo included in the Instagram story shows the arm of someone who appears to be lying in a hospital bed with three wristbands, two from the hospital and a glossy, multicolored Karol G Strip Love band.

After visiting the baby, Karol G posted another story to her Instagram, saying that the experience had left her speechless.

The baby is incredibly healthy and beautiful! Her mommy is too… and I’m speechless! Happy, blessed, and grateful for these incredible experiences that God adds to my life. Here I am! Always loyal to your loyalty. Karol G in a statement translated from Spanish to English