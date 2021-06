NEXSTAR (CW33/KDAF) — Nexstar turns 25 this year!

To commemorate this milestone, Nexstar will be participating in its annual Founders Day celebration.

On Founders Day, Nexstar employees across the nation will take half a day off to volunteer with local charities and non-profits and give back to the communities they serve.

Our Morning After crew went live at TW Richardson Grove Park in Irving to be a part of a clean up event.