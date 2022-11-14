NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low.

Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain a better understanding about veterans and the military community with a Veterans Day Pop Quiz. With the quiz, the network seeks to bridge the civilian-military divide, helping Americans to connect with veterans in more meaningful ways this Veterans Day and beyond.

A news release says the CVN Military 101 Survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by The Harris Poll, also found:

55% of Americans believe the majority of U.S. veterans experience PTSD. FACT: PTSD impacts 11-20% of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, about 12% of Gulf War veterans and 15% of Vietnam veterans.

55% of Americans believe anyone who serves in the military is a called a “soldier.” FACT: Every military member is not a soldier. Soldiers are only in the Army. While the Army is the largest component of the U.S. military and their members are called soldiers, there are five other branches of service, and each has its own unique history and name. Military members want to be described correctly: Army (Soldier), Marine Corps (Marine), Navy (Sailor), Air Force (Airman), Space Force (Guardian), and Coast Guard (Coastguardsman).

28% of Americans answered “not sure” when asked how many branches there are in the U.S. military. Only 14% of Americans provided the correct response. FACT: There are six branches of the U.S. Military – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the recently established Space Force.

69% of Americans answered “not sure” when asked how many service members leave military service and transition to civilian life each year. FACT: “Every year, approximately 200,000 men and women leave U.S. military service and return to life as civilians, a process known as the military-to-civilian transition,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The experience of transitioning to civilian life varies among veterans and their families.

57% of Americans answered “not sure” when asked what percentage of the U.S. military is made up of Guardsmen and Reservists. FACT: There are two ways to serve in uniform – on active duty, where members’ full-time job is putting on the uniform and serving in the Armed Forces; or the Guard and Reserve, where members traditionally serve in uniform part-time, while holding a civilian job in their communities. The National Guard and Reserve make up approximately 33% of the overall military – currently, just over 800,000 individuals.



Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan says, “This year, we’re asking Americans to take it one step further by learning something new and interesting about the military community. In doing so, civilians then have an opportunity to engage with veterans more thoughtfully by asking them questions or sharing something that they’ve learned for an even deeper impact in their show of support.”