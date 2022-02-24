DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub survey has ranked American states in order of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, ranking Texas at 33rd.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Their data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. 

Texas earned a score of 49.73. For reference, the first place spot, Rhode Island, earned a total score of 88.13.

The top ten safest states to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic are as follows:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Maryland
  4. Vermont
  5. New York
  6. Colorado
  7. California
  8. Washington
  9. Connecticut
  10. Florida

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas has administered more than 42 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 75% of the state’s population receiving at least one dose and 63% of the population getting fully vaccinated.

Source: WalletHub

Here is how Texas ranked in the following metrics:

  • 28th – Vaccination Rate
  • 29th – Positive Testing Rate
  • 27th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 37th – Death Rate
  • 11th – Transmission Rate

To read the full report, click here.