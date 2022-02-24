DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub survey has ranked American states in order of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, ranking Texas at 33rd.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Their data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
Texas earned a score of 49.73. For reference, the first place spot, Rhode Island, earned a total score of 88.13.
The top ten safest states to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic are as follows:
- Rhode Island
- District of Columbia
- Maryland
- Vermont
- New York
- Colorado
- California
- Washington
- Connecticut
- Florida
According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas has administered more than 42 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 75% of the state’s population receiving at least one dose and 63% of the population getting fully vaccinated.
Here is how Texas ranked in the following metrics:
- 28th – Vaccination Rate
- 29th – Positive Testing Rate
- 27th – Hospitalization Rate
- 37th – Death Rate
- 11th – Transmission Rate
To read the full report, click here.