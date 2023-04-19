DALLAS (KDAF) — Attention all Starbucks lovers!

Starbucks releases New Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Pink Drink and Paradise Drink

Get ready to sip on the sweet taste of summer no matter the month. Starbucks has officially released its Pink Drink on shelves all over the nation, including Texas!

This ready-to-drink beverage is a combination of sweet strawberry acai, coconut milk, and a hint of passionfruit. It’s the perfect drink to cool you down on a hot day. Starbucks is also releasing Pink Drinks’ sister drink, Paradise Drink as well.

A tropical blend of tangy pineapple and ginger flavors, mixed with coconut milk and a touch of turmeric for an added boost.

Also Coming to Shelves

The coffee empire has also released its new Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drinks, Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel, and Starbucks Espresso Americano.

Not to mention, guess whose make a return to shelves? Its none other than Starbuck’s beloved White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino coffee drink. So as you can tell there’s a lot to choose from

if the Pink Drink isn’t your speed.

So where can you get this whole new line of drinks?

Well Starbucks says pretty much anywhere. “The new colorful and refreshing non-dairy RTD beverages will start hitting store shelves this month in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold. The beverages will be available for a suggested retail price of $3.67 per 14 oz bottle.”

So, if you are looking for a new way to beat those long Starbucks lines, look no further than your local grocery store!