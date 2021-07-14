New federal indictments for Cecily Aguilar in Guillen case

A federal grand jury has returned a new eleven count indictment against Cecily Ann Aguilar for her alleged part in the disposal of the body of Vanessa Guillen who was killed on Fort Hood and her body buried off post.

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

The original indictment against her had been returned On July 2, 2020.

Prosecutors claim Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of the body of Guillen after he killed her.

This would be yet another legal setback for Aguilar in the case after a recent ruling by a judge who refused to throw out a confession of her participation in helping hide the crime.

The new indictment specifies a conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case, including helping to dismember and hide the body, making false statements to an investigator, telling him that Robinson was with her at her apartment at the time the body was being hidden.

One of the counts alleges she obtained the masonry cement used in concealing the body, another that she assisted Robinson to hinder his apprehension, by helping to dismember the body that she had recognized as Guillen and that she had attempted to delete items in Robinson’s Google account.

According to an earlier criminal complaint, Robinson told Aguilar he killed Guillen by striking her in the head with a hammer on April 22.

Aguilar then reportedly helped him dispose of the body, which she reportedly recognized as Guillen.

Aguilar had entered a plea of not guilty following the original charges.

Robinson killed himself July 1, 2020, the day Guillén’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, officials said. The remains were identified as Guillén’s on July 6, 2020.