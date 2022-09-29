DALLAS (KDAF) — The spooky season is upon us, October 1 is days away which means Halloween is within every candy lover’s grasp. This year, Hershey’s is going all in on the best candy known to mankind that takes the combination of chocolate and peanut to unthinkable heights.

We don’t need a study, report, or survey to confidently tell you what you already know, Reese’s peanut butter cups are the best candy out there. Sure you can fight for sour patch kids, be all fancy and claim Lindor’s chocolates as the best candy, or take it back a couple of decades and stand strong on the candy corn hype train.

2022 is going to see a different monster and we aren’t talking Halloween costumes. A new candy is coming to town in the form of a heavy favorite in the land of candy while entering a hero from the cereal world.

“True success is self-made, which is why Reese’s looked within for its latest collaboration. Introducing: Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal,” Hershey said.

That’s right you can now enjoy a milk chocolate & peanut butter cup stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal. The candy giant wanted to create the ultimate Reese’s experience unlike anything ever consumed before. “Reese’s lovers’ minds will be blown when they find out there’s yet another way to fuel their Reese’s fanaticism. Reese’s has outdone itself.”

Unfortunately, this candy won’t quite make it to market for Halloween, but starting in November fans of the best candy on earth can try out this new collab nationwide.