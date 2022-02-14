DALLAS (KDAF) — Ali Maggioncalda describes her app, Lovewick, as an app that helps couples stay in love once they’ve found it.

The app includes a question card game, community-generated date ideas, research-based tips and a place to keep factoids about your partner like their coffee orders, shoe sizes and anniversaries.

While many apps optimize for time on screen, Lovewick uses technology to help couples meaningfully connect offline through new conversations and experiences. The app has 4.9 stars on the US App Store, and over 100k users.

Ali Maggioncalda will join Morning After to talk more about her app.