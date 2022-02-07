DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve heard of and more than likely watched an episode or two of A&E’s Duck Dynasty which follows a family full of beards and multi-million dollar duck calls. Buckle up your belt or tighten those sweatpants and get ready for A&E’s newest dynasty series, Deep Fried Dynasty.

That’s right Texans, this new series is taking a deep-fried dive into the State Fair of Texas and all of its personalities and crispy delicious food.

A&E says, “These grease-soaked geniuses have just 24 demanding days to turn deep fried delicacies into major profits. They create the dishes that define the event. Wild and creative bites like Deep Fried Butter, Crispy Crazy Corn, Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake, and Fried S’Mores.”

The network wants to bring its viewers a look inside the goodness a deep fryer can bring to food and the millions of dollars that are intertwined for the small businesses who participate in the State Fair of Texas. “Each team is on a mission to stand out and rake in profits from tens of thousands of fair attendees. It’s the American Dream, deep-fried, chocolate covered, and wrapped in bacon.”