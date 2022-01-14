DALLAS (KDAF) — The streaming giant Netflix has made some price changes to its subscription plans in the United States, according to the company’s website.

A look at the changes

Basic plan rose $1 and will now cost $9.99 Includes one screen at a time for watching, one device for downloading, unlimited movies, shows and games, and ability to watch on laptop, TV, phone and tablet.

Standard plan rose $1.50 and will now cost $15.49 Includes two screens can watch at same time, two devices able to download, unlimited movies, shows and games, ability to watch on laptop, TV, phone and tablet, and high definition is available.

Premium plan rose $2 and will now cost $19.99 Includes four screens can watch at same time, four devices able to download, unlimited movies, shows and games, ability to watch on laptop, TV, phone and tablet, high definition is available, and ultra high definition is available.



Netflix says the price change applies to new customers and will gradually take effect for current customers. A notification will be sent 30 days prior to the price change to current customers via email.

