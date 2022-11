Set of young puppy french bulldog playing and activity around the house both indoor and outdoor

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas

1 / 50Petfinder

Daphne from the Scooby Doo Crew!

– Gender: Female

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 50Petfinder

Gatsby

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Great Pyrenees, Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 50Petfinder

Honey

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 50Petfinder

King

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua, Dachshund (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 50Petfinder

Annie Golden Doodle

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Goldendoodle, Poodle (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 50Petfinder

PEPPER

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 50Petfinder

SALT

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 50Petfinder

Betsy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Shih Tzu, Poodle (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 50Petfinder

Trooper

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Australian Shepherd (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 50Petfinder

Sailor

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Australian Shepherd (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Dallas

11 / 50Petfinder

Baby ” Female Puppy Labrador Mix White Blue Eyes “

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 50Petfinder

Dougie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 50Petfinder

Mick

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 50Petfinder

Autumn

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Feist (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 50Petfinder

Miley

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Weimaraner (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Dallas

16 / 50Petfinder

Toby

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Border Collie (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 50Petfinder

Cruz

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Coonhound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 50Petfinder

Halo

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 50Petfinder

Albert

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 50Petfinder

Candy Corn

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chihuahua, Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Dallas

21 / 50Petfinder

Riley

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Poodle

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 50Petfinder

Hattie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 50Petfinder

IceMan

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 50Petfinder

Cocoa

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 50Petfinder

Hurricane

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dallas

26 / 50Petfinder

OTIS

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Cocker Spaniel, Beagle (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 50Petfinder

MILO

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Cocker Spaniel, Beagle (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 50Petfinder

Sally

– Gender: Female

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 50Petfinder

Ham

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 50Petfinder

Surprise and Ditto

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Maltese

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

31 / 50Petfinder

Russell

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Great Pyrenees (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

32 / 50Petfinder

Payton

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Beagle, Pointer (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

33 / 50Petfinder

Pongo

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Dalmatian, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

34 / 50Petfinder

Jasper

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

35 / 50Petfinder

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Fox Terrier, Chihuahua (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas

36 / 50Petfinder

Bunny V

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Boxer

– Read more on Petfinder

37 / 50Petfinder

Bud

– Gender: Male

– Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

38 / 50Petfinder

Blu

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Boxer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

39 / 50Petfinder

Noah

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Great Pyrenees

– Read more on Petfinder

40 / 50Petfinder

Meadow

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Husky

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a bachelor’s degree

41 / 50Petfinder

Ringo (Dallas)

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

42 / 50Petfinder

Ranger (Dallas)

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

43 / 50Petfinder

AYLA

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Manchester Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

44 / 50Petfinder

Otto

– Gender: Male

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog

– Read more on Petfinder

45 / 50Petfinder

Oso

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

46 / 50Petfinder

SLAN

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

47 / 50Petfinder

CASCA

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

48 / 50Petfinder

RICKERT

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

49 / 50Petfinder

Boo

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

50 / 50Petfinder

SMITHERS

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas