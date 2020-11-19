Need a drinking buddy? Busch beer releases dog brew

It’s no longer considered ‘drinking alone’ as long as your dog is nearby because now they can crack open a cold one with you.

Busch has released Dog Brew, a broth-based treat in a can for dogs.

First off, no, this doesn’t contain any alcohol. Alcohol is toxic to dogs, so don’t try the real stuff.

According to their website, Buschs Dog brew is made up of a broth from pork, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, ginger, and water. You can pour it over food or serve by itself (pint glass optional).

You can also take a swig yourself, but they say it might be a bit bland for a human palette.

Currently, you can only buy dog brew online.