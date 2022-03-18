(WFLA) — A woman in Sierra Madre, California, has shared video of her husband’s close encounter with some bears who wandered up to his car on St. Patrick’s Day.

The man said he was sitting in his car with a plate of corned beef on his lap when he spotted a family of bears. One of the bears, which must have sniffed out the food, went over to the car and partially opened the door twice.

The man was able to pull the door closed and keep himself and his dog safely inside the car.

The bears eventually lost interest and walked away.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state’s black bear population has increased over the past few decades, with conservative estimates putting the statewide population at 30,000 to 40,000 bears. In 1982, the population was estimated at 10,000 to 15,000 bears.