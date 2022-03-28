DALLAS (KDAF) — Cats. The pet that could become your bestest-friend or your arch-nemesis. It matters not which relationship you may have with your cat, because Monday is Respect Your Cat Day.

NationalToday.com says, “Your kitty pal has been there when you were happy—your kitty pal has been there when you were sad. Your kitty has, and always will, be there for you. So, this March 28, acknowledge all the hard work your cat puts into being your loyal companion.”

1,000 cat owners were surveyed by NationalToday and found out some interesting facts:

64% of Americans would rather spend a quiet evening with their cat, rather than their significant other.

What ways are best to show your feline friend some respect? Pet your cat Verbally praise your cat Give your cat a treat Pick up your cat and hug/hold it Give your cat a gift



What about some ways to celebrate with your cat? Take a nap with it Watch movies or TV Eat together Surf the internet together

