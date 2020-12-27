6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six Nashville police officers have been recognized by Metro Nashville Police for evacuating people and saving lives from 2nd Avenue before Friday morning’s RV explosion.

The officers will hold a news conference Sunday at 9:30 am CST. NewsNation will stream the event in the embedded player.

[From Top L to Bottom R] Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer Richard Luellen, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Amanda Topping, Officer James Wells, Sergeant Timothy Miller. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The officers recognized include:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16 months

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21 months

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.