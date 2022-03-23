JACK CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jack County Emergency Management office will hold a press conference at Jacksboro High School after a tornado tore through the town causing extensive damage including two schools where students and parents took shelter in a safe area.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Jack County Emergency Management Office confirmed that an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jacksboro Monday afternoon. An EF3 tornado has wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph. This tornado is believed to have had wind speeds between 140 MPH and 150 MPH.

A tornado touched down in Jack County Monday afternoon in its path were Jacksboro High School, elementary school, animal shelter and many other homes and buildings.

The tornado left nine people injured and all classes in Jacksboro Independent School District have been canceled for the remainder of the week officials said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

