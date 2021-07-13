National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

(WYTV) — Each year, nearly 60,000 Americans injure their meniscus, the cartilage that sits between your knee and shin bone. But before determining a course of action, some doctors may have asked their patients to step on a scale to see how much they weigh.

A torn meniscus is the most common reason for knee surgery in the U.S., and some doctors assume that the heavier a patient is, the more knee strain there is, and the more likely repair surgery will ultimately fail.