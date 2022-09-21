On National Coffee Day, September 29, Dunkin’ Donuts Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

From Sept. 26 until Oct. 3, customers can use the code “ATLASCOFFEEDAY22” on Atlas Coffee Club and get their first bag (12 oz) of premium single-origin coffee FREE with any subscription (just cover shipping).

With the McDonald’s App, customers can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $0.99 once daily through December 31 at participating restaurants nationwide (including on National Coffee Day).

Kwik Trip and Kwik Star Stores will offer a Free Long John Donut with the purchase of any Karuba Hot or Iced Beverage using the Kwik Rewards loyalty program.

On Thursday, September 29, Sheetz will offer customers a free Cold Brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all of Sheetz’s more than 660 locations.

Dutch Bros Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving Dutch Reward members the opportunity to win up to one year of free Dutch Bros! Customers have a chance to win when they use the Dutch Bros app and scan their Dutch Pass™ at the window. From Monday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 28, Dutch Rewards members have the chance to win free Dutch for a month. On National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29, Dutch Rewards members will be entered to win free Dutch for a year when they roll through their local shop and scan their Dutch Pass™.

In celebration on National Coffee Day, Shopmzb customers will get 20% off orders placed on www.shopmzb.com, by using the code “COFFEEDAY” on Sept. 29. On the same day, Kauai Coffee customers will get 15% off orders placed on store.kauaicoffee.com, by using the code “KOPE22”. What’s more, Segafredo Zanetti will offer 15% off all purchases and free shipping on orders over $25 from their online store, segafredocoffee.com, to customers who use the code “CHEERS” at checkout.

QuickChek is offering a free 20 oz. hot or iced coffee to first-time users who download the free QuickChek app and join QuickCheck Rewards.

From Sept. 29 until Oct. 2, Peet’s will offer customers 20% off beans, K-cup® pods and capsules nationwide in Coffeebars and on peets.com. While Peet’s offers a free small drip coffee with 1 lb. coffee purchase in Coffeebars throughout the year, on Thursday, Sept. 29, Peet’s Coffee will offer a free small drip coffee with ANY purchase in Coffeebars. In addition to this, on National Coffee Day, Peet’s Coffee will be featuring a limited-time fall menu that includes seasonal favorite Pumpkin Latte and new Caramel Apple Latte, as well as plant-based Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly.

On September 29, all SmartPay App users can receive a free hot or iced coffee of any size, by using a coupon that will be automatically sent to their account. The offer is valid at all Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Loaf ‘N Jug, Fastrac, and Certified Oil stores. Additionally, starting September 24 through the month of October, all EG America banners will have Free Coffee Fridays. Guests who visit any location on a Friday can get a free coffee, hot or iced, any size, limit one per guest per day.

Dunn Brothers Coffee will be offering a free medium-brewed coffee to customers who use their Dunn Brothers reward app.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Wandering Bear will offer 15% off sitewide on September 29, with code “COFFEEDAY22”.

From Sept. 1 until Oct. 4, IKEA is offering 20% off on the entire line of coffee in the Swedish Food Market. In addition to this, they offer free coffee daily for family members and they will be doing some fun recipes using coffee on social media.

On September 29, Caribou Coffee will be offering $3 medium handcrafted beverages for all perks members. Becoming a Perks member is free and easy – people can do so by downloading the Caribou app. Additionally, Caribou will be offering a limited-edition tumbler to celebrate its 30th birthday for $19.92 (the year Caribou opened). With the purchase of a tumbler, you will become eligible to receive complimentary brewed coffee for a week. Perks membership not necessary for this offer.

For National Coffee Day La Colombe Coffee Roasters will be running a BOGO 50% Off all of their 12oz boxes of Coffee Beans in all cafes and on their website lacolombe.com, from September 29 until October 1. Find a café near you here.

At participate stores we will be celebrating by offering any sized fresh brewed coffee for just 99¢. Additionally, stores will be offering $2 off a 12oz bag of coffee.

Guests can celebrate National Coffee Day at Cracker Barrel by trying the new Peanut Butter Cup Mocha, available until Oct. 24. This beverage can be enjoyed iced or hot and features expresso with chocolate whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauces, starting at $3.79*. Guests looking to celebrate the holiday with more traditional flavors like vanilla, caramel or mocha can choose from a selection of Classic Crafted Coffees served iced or hot, starting at $3.49* (*prices vary by location, check crackerbarrel.com to find out more information).

For National Coffee Day this year, Cinnzeo will be offering a $1.00 coffee with any purchase and $1.50 specialty coffee with any purchase.

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters will offer 15% off on Whole Bean, Home Brewing Equipment, and all Merchandise.

Customers can enjoy free coffee with any purchase till 11am every day in the Del Yeah! Rewards app.

Aroma Joe’s is celebrating National Coffee Day with a FREE 16-ounce (hot or iced) coffee for all guests or FREE up to 24-ounce (hot or iced) coffee for their AJ’s Rewards members. In addition, Aroma Joe’s is once again donating $1 for every FREE coffee given on September 29 to the Dempsey Center.

Get a free Mocha Creammaccino with any in-app purchase for National Coffee Day on September 29.

On September 29, U.S. Tim Hortons guests can receive a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day when ordering on the Tims app or website.

Purecane will be running a National Coffee Day deal from September 29 until October, at 11:59pm PST, that offers customers who enter the discount code “NATCOFFEEDAY22” 25% off the Purecane Spoonable Canister and Purecane Sweetener Packets.

Customers who order through the App or online can redeem a free regular or large Drip Coffee with any purchase on September 29 (free Drip Coffee must be added to check for the reward to work). The offer is limited to one redemption for each app subscriber, and it’s not valid for delivery.

On September 29, customers who choose to celebrate National Coffee Day at Shipley Do-Nuts will receive a free medium cup of coffee or cold brew with any purchase. The offer is available both online and in-store at participating locations.

Brooklyn Roasting Company we will be offering 15% off sitewide on September 29 with the code “JAVA” at Brooklynroasting.com, as well as 15% off drip coffee and doughnut items, plus 10% off espresso based drinks at their cafes.

Palace Coffee Co will be offering $2 of bags of wholebean coffee all day as well as $2 drip coffee.

Grounds for Coffee will offer a 2 for 1 on any specialty drink, available on September 29 at any location.

N!CK’s has brewed the perfect deal for coffee lovers – get one free pint of N!CK’s Coffee Karamell flavor with any frozen order using the code: YAYCOFFEE. The perfectly blended creamy coffee ice cream and luscious caramelly swirls is the midday pick-me-up we all need.