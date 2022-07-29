DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, July 29, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the first-ever bobblehead of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Justice Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be appointed the title of Supreme Court Justice. The seven-inch tall bobblehead features Justice Jackson brandishing her signature judge’s robes with her arms crossed in front of her, with a smile.

“We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. “When the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court. In addition, we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Her bobblehead is now available for pre-order at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobblehead costs $30 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 and is expected to ship in September.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has also released its first series of publicly available Supreme Court bobbleheads, featuring 16 other current and former Supreme Court Justices, including:

They are expected to ship in December. For more information about the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, click here.