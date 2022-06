TOSHIBA, NSTA EXPLORAVISION SPONSORED CONTENT — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the world’s largest K-12 science competition.

“Mr. Fascinate” Justin Shaifer joined Inside DFW from the National Press Club to introduce some of the winners of the Toshiba/NSTA Exploravision Awards.

Shaifer is famously known for promoting science education through media and Ted Talks. He was joined by student winners from Sonny and Joanne McSpedden Elementary School in Frisco.