SAN ANGELO, Texas- Ahead of the gubernatorial race in November, a group of mothers have gone viral for advocating against Greg Abbott but on the opposing side republican mothers say he’s perfect for Texas.

“It is up to us women to fight back so the time is now for all of us to do that,” said the Founder of Mother’s against Greg Abbott, Nancy Thompson.

She and some Texas mothers who are democrats, independents, and moderate republicans have a new campaign on social media, saying they’re prepared to do everything in their power to prevent Texas Governor Greg Abbott from being re-elected in November.

“All of a sudden, everybody heard our rally cry and that’s really what the ad was, a rallying cry for all the women across Texas,” said Thompson.

The video has been viewed more than three million times so we spoke with two Concho Valley mothers, with opposing views, to hear their thoughts on top concerns like gun rights.

“He continues to support Texas freedoms and our liberties,” said Beth Uherik with the Concho Valley Republican Women.

“An18-year-old or someone my age cant go buy two boxes of Pseudoephed, can go in and buy two AR-15s,” said Candace Cooksey Fulton, a mother and grandmother against Abbott.

They addressed women’s rights as well.

“I am all for the children and as far as I’m concerned Greg Abbott has been responsible for the heartbeat bill which has saved millions of babies in Texas,” said Uherik.

“I chose to have my children. I believe on the abortion issue that medical doctors and medical expertise needs to be involved in those decisions,” said Fulton.

They also touched base on the immigration border crisis.

“Under his leadership, he has helped us alone, with no help from the federal government secure our border, he has taken on operation Lone Star to help try and stop the immigration problem in south Texas,” said Uherik.

“My father, a law enforcement officer was the victim of a shooting by an illegal alien. He would be horrified at the border situation,” said Fulton.

Though there are differing opinions in the Concho Valley and across Texas, the hope on both sides, in the end, is for a better Texas.