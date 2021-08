DALLAS (KDAF) — As a former kindergarten and special education teacher, Brian Moote, morning show host for 99.5 The Wolf, knows how expensive setting up a classroom can be.

So, Moote started an initiative to gather wish lists for teachers to get supplies for their classrooms. In just three days, they got more than 1,000 submissions from teachers in the DFW area who need assistance.

Moote joined our show to talk more about the initiative.