More than 2.2 million people showed up to this year’s State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas opened its doors this year to more than 2.2 million people.

“We are incredibly grateful that we played a part in reuniting friends and families for the time-honored tradition of the State Fair,” Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, said in a press release. “We’d also like to extend a hearty thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the 2021 exhibition – your support helped us bring back thousands of job opportunities for the North Texas community, it provided our vendors with the income they rely on to keep their small businesses flourishing for years to come, in addition will allow the State Fair to continue fulfilling its nonprofit, mission-related initiatives.”

Attendance wasn’t the only major milestone from the fair worth celebrating. Here are just a few more impressive statistics from this year’s fair, according to officials:

More than 1,000 COVID-19 shots were administered to fairgoers by Dallas County Health Department.

More than 300 people volunteered supporting the Feed the Need promotion raising nearly 200,000 pounds of canned food items at the State Fair gates, which equates to more than 236,000 meals for the North Texas Food Bank to serve the community with this fall.

Approximately 520,000 Fletcher’s Corny Dogs were sold during the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas.

Nearly 1.84 million free admission tickets were given to students throughout North Texas. In addition, more than 270,000 teachers received a voucher for free admission.

More than 80,000 pounds of pure cane sugar was used to make State Fair Cotton Candy during the Fair.

More than 360,000 plush prizes, valued at more than $1 million were won on the State Fair Midway.