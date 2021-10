DALLAS (KDAF) — Being the daughter of a mechanic, Cynthia Gauthier says at an early age she was introduced to the world of cars and racing; however, she had different plans in life: accounting.

She says she went to school and studied to be a CPA.

Monster Jam Driver Cynthia Gauthier joined our show to talk about her life and career as a woman-driver in a male-dominated sport.

