DALLAS (KDAF) — MJ the Musical, which follows Michael Jackson and the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, is stopping by the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of Broadway Dallas’ 2023-24 season.

The musical features over 25 of Jackson’s biggest hits and originally opened on Broadway in February 2022. It was nominated for ten Tony awards in 2022, including Best Musical, and actor Myles Frost won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jackson.

“The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Dallas as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status,” the website said.

Performances begin on Nov. 21 and the show runs through Dec. 3. Get your tickets here!