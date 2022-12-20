(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Haven’t caught the holiday spirit yet? Or, maybe you’re one of those people who put up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Either way, we can all use a little inspiration to get us — or to keep us — in the holiday spirit.

One way to do that is to visit a holiday light display. The website, “Only In Your State” compiled a list of Missouri’s best Christmas light displays. Even if they’re not nearby, making the trip to visit some of these illuminated Christmas wonderlands, will instantly get you pumped for the holiday season.

1. An Old Time Christmas – Branson

Find yourself absolutely immersed in the holiday season by the more than six million lights. The display is called, “An Old Time Christmas” and is located at Silver Dollar City in Branson. Start by admiring the largest Christmas tree in the world, which stands at a whopping 85 feet (or eight stories tall). Then, explore the rest of the park that’s bathed in Christmas lights and boasts lots of family-friendly activities. You may even get to meet Santa!

Location: Silver Dollar City Parkway, Sunset Cove Township, MO

2. Promised Land Zoo – Branson

Celebrate the season at Promised Land Zoo, which hosts the Let There Be Lights Drive Thru Light Display. Drive through the spectacular light display before bundling up and getting out of the car. Then, hop aboard a cozy warm tour bus that will take you on a safari. There, you’ll meet Santa and feed some of the animals.

Location: 2751 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Branson, MO 65616

3. Tilles Park – St. Louis

Bundle up for your stroll through a magical Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park in St. Louis. With thousands of twinkling lights, the park transforms into one of the Show-Me State’s most popular Christmas light displays. If you prefer staying warm, drive through the popular holiday attraction. Or, for a unique view of the lights, climb aboard one of the enchanting carriages.

Location: 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

4. Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Pacific

Pile the kids in the car, and set off for “Jellystone Park” for a family-friendly holiday adventure. Climb aboard a train or a wagon for a magical journey through thousands of glittering lights along 35 acres. Stop for a visit with Santa, and go shopping at Kringle’s General Store.

Location: 5300 Fox Creek Road, Pacific, MO 63069

5. The Magic Tree – Columbia

Marvel at the sheer beauty of “The Magic Tree,” wrapped in colorful Christmas lights, in Columbia. The Magic Tree, a holiday tradition since 1995, lights up each evening — from Thanksgiving to January. You can visit their website, HERE for more information.

Location: 2100 Cherry Hill Drive, Columbia, MO 65203

6. Plaza Lights – Kansas City

Start counting down the days until Thanksgiving, when the Plaza Lights debut each year. The festivities kick off with concerts, the official lighting ceremony, and fireworks. Admire the glittering lights every evening, Thanksgiving through mid-January. This holiday tradition in Missouri is a must for all walks of life.

Location: Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64112

7. Enchanted Village of Lights – Laurie

Drive through the Enchanted Village of Lights, which spans 27 magical acres. Admission is free, although you can offer a donation! The lights turn on for the first time in November, and the event runs through January 1st. This is an adorable little Christmas town in Missouri that’s sure to bring back the magic of Christmas for yet another year.

Location: Fairgrounds Road, Laurie, MO 65037