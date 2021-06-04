Migrant boy seen crying, walking alone in Texas desert reunited with family 2 months later

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling on President Joe Biden to keep U.S.-Mexico border restrictions in place amid rising numbers of migrant crossings. Their plea comes after the Biden administration’s decision to end a Trump-era immigration policy, known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Meanwhile, a young Nicaraguan boy, who was found walking alone in South Texas by U.S. Border Patrol agents, was reunited with his family.

The heartbreaking encounter captured millions of people’s attention. In the translated bodycam video, released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents can be heard asking the boy if he’s traveling with his mother or father.

“I was with a group of people to turn myself in with you, and they left me behind, and I came to look for help,” the boy tearfully tells an agent. He continues pleading for help, afraid of being kidnapped.

His grandmother recalled the moment she was her grandson’s face on TV, thanking God he was alive. Two months later, 10-year-old Wilto is safe and reunited with his mother after his release from a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas. They’re now headed to Miami.

This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster declaration in 34 Texas counties for what he calls “an ongoing surge” of unlawful crossings at the border; activity he’s repeatedly blamed President Biden for.

“The Biden administration must also answer for enticing unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions,” Abbott said.

A bipartisan delegation toured the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday, expressing their unified stance that now is not the time for the white house to reopen the border to travelers without a “solid plan” in place.

“The worst thing that could happen is for Title 42 to expire and then without any transition plan being put in place — completely disarm the border patrol and CBP from dealing with the mass of humanity that is sure to come,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of finding ways to address the root causes of migration. In her first foreign trip as VP, Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico next week, where she plans to meet with the presidents of both nations to discuss the issue. She was scheduled to arrive in Guatemala on Sunday.