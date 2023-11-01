The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you see your first freeze of the season last night?

After a cool night with lows in the 20s and 30s, highs will reach mid 50s today.

The National Weather Service reported, “After a widespread freeze in the morning, afternoon temperatures will climb into the 50s again on this afternoon, as light south winds return to the region. It’ll remain clear and cold tonight with increasing south winds 10 to 15 mph and warmer temperatures on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.”