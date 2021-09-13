Mickey: Cowboys find potential in loss to Bucs

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — There are no moral victories in the NFL, but at least the Cowboys found out what they’re capable of in that 31-29 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

“I love the way our players went out there and attacked them and the conditioning challenge, I thought they hit the target. Their playstyle was exactly what I was looking for,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a press conference Friday. “We knew we were capable of doing. We fully went in and are expected to win the football game.

The Cowboys learned that starting right tackle La’el Collins has been suspended by the NFL for a violation of the substance abuse policy for five weeks. Michael Gallup, calf injury, and Darian Thompson, hamstring injury, will also be out for several weeks.