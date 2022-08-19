Michael Nouri shared details about his new movie “My Favorite Girlfriend.” He shared why he liked it and said although it is a bit of a comedy, it touches on some very serious matters as well.

Michael also talked about some of the other projects he is working on, including the CW series “Devils.” He talked about starring in “Yellowstone” and said the writing paired with an amazing cast is what makes the show so successful. He also shared his thoughts on revisiting “Flashdance” and if he would like to be part of a reboot in the future.

“My Favorite Girlfriend” is in theaters and streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 16, 2022.